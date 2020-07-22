How to share a Microsoft OneNote notebook on a Mac or PC to collaborate with others

Mint Images RF/Getty Images You can share OneNote notebooks on a Mac or PC, though the process varies.

You can share a OneNote file to invite people to join your project and work collaboratively or read the file in view-only mode.

The latest version of OneNote for Windows only allows for collaborative sharing of entire notebooks, while the Mac version allows you to share single pages in static forms like a PDF or email.

Microsoft’s OneNote program is one of the best digital note taking platforms around. Not only can you take personal notes, but organise links, make to-do lists, create charts, store audio files, capture screengrabs, and more.

One of the greatest features of OneNote is that it lets you share all you’ve amassed in your digital notebook with others. The program offers a way for you to add friends, family, and coworkers to your party planning or presentation notes. With OneNote, you’ll never have to juggle converting your work across platforms for others. Now they and you can find it all in one place.

Here’s how to share a OneNote notebook on both a Windows PC and Apple Mac.

How to share a OneNote notebook on PC

1. Open the notebook you want to share, then click “Share” at the top right corner.

2. Select “This notebook” from the dropdown menu, then enter the appropriate email address under “Email invitation.”

Steven John/Business Insider You will need to share your contacts with OneNote if you have not already.

3. Set “Can edit” or “Can view” permissions as you prefer.

4. Click “Share.”

How to share a OneNote notebook on Mac

1. Open the OneNote notebook you want to share.

2. Click “File.”

3. Hover on “Share” in the dropdown.

Steven John/Business Insider You can only share individual pages in static form, meaning no one can edit them.

4. Choose whether you want to invite people to join the notebook, copy a view-only link to share, or send the current page as in a static form as an email or PDF.

Steven John/Business Insider You can share a view-only web link with people even if they don’t use OneNote.

5. Enter the contact names.

6. Select “Share.”

