How to share a Microsoft OneNote notebook on a Mac or PC to collaborate with others

- You can share a OneNote file to invite people to join your project and work collaboratively or read the file in view-only mode.
- The latest version of OneNote for Windows only allows for collaborative sharing of entire notebooks, while the Mac version allows you to share single pages in static forms like a PDF or email.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
Microsoft’s OneNote program is one of the best digital note taking platforms around. Not only can you take personal notes, but organise links, make to-do lists, create charts, store audio files, capture screengrabs, and more.
One of the greatest features of OneNote is that it lets you share all you’ve amassed in your digital notebook with others. The program offers a way for you to add friends, family, and coworkers to your party planning or presentation notes. With OneNote, you’ll never have to juggle converting your work across platforms for others. Now they and you can find it all in one place.
Here’s how to share a OneNote notebook on both a Windows PC and Apple Mac.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)
Acer Chromebook 15 (From $US179.99 at Walmart)
Microsoft Office (From $US149.99 at Best Buy)
How to share a OneNote notebook on PC
1. Open the notebook you want to share, then click “Share” at the top right corner.
2. Select “This notebook” from the dropdown menu, then enter the appropriate email address under “Email invitation.”
3. Set “Can edit” or “Can view” permissions as you prefer.
4. Click “Share.”
How to share a OneNote notebook on Mac
1. Open the OneNote notebook you want to share.
2. Click “File.”
3. Hover on “Share” in the dropdown.
4. Choose whether you want to invite people to join the notebook, copy a view-only link to share, or send the current page as in a static form as an email or PDF.
5. Enter the contact names.
6. Select “Share.”
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
What is OneNote? How Microsoft’s note-taking app can help you organise your work
-
Microsoft’s OneNote note-taking app is free – here’s how to download it on any device
-
How to download Microsoft’s OneNote for note-taking on your computer and mobile devices
-
How to create a new notebook in your Microsoft OneNote app
-
How to delete a notebook in OneNote on your computer and remove old or unwanted files
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.