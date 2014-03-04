How To Pick Exactly When You Want A YouTube Video To Start Before You Share It

YouTube is still the prime destination for discovering viral videos and sharing it with friends. Some videos may take too long to get to the punchline, but YouTube has a helpful sharing tool that can help with this issue.

Here’s how you share one specific part of a YouTube video with others.

Enter YouTube and find a video you like. Go down to the bottom of the page and click share.

Stop the video above when you see the segment you want to share. You’ll see that the box on the far right tracks the exact time the video was paused.

If you’re logged into YouTube, copy the link on the left and share it with a number of your social media accounts. Friends will be able to watch the video exactly at the time you specified.

