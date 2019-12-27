How to share your location between an iPhone and Android phone with Google Maps

Shutterstock You can share your location between an iPhone and Android phone with Google Maps, regardless of which device you’re using.

It’s easy to share your location between an iPhone and Android phone through Google Maps.

To share a location between iPhone and Android, you can send a Google Maps link via text message.

You can also choose how long you’d like for someone to have access to your Google Maps location.

The lack of compatibility between iPhones and Android phones can often be annoying. And if you want to share your location across devices, you might think it’s too complex – but there’s a quick way to do it.

Fortunately, Google Maps allows you to bridge the divide from iPhone to Android. All you have to do is share your location by sending a link through text message.

Here’s how to do it.

How to share location between an iPhone and Android phone



1. Download Google Maps from the App Store if you don’t have the app downloaded on your iPhone already.

2. Open Google Maps, and enable location services by selecting “Allow While Using App” when prompted.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Allow Google Maps to access your location while using the app.

3. Tap the blue arrow in the bottom right corner to see your current location in the app.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Press the arrow to see your location in Google Maps.

4. Tap your blue location dot to pull up more options.

5. Select “Share your location.”

6. You can choose a period of time to share your location, or “Until you turn this off.” For the purposes of sharing your location easily with a contact, choose a period of time.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select how long you’d like someone to see your location.

7. Tap the Message icon and type in your Android contact to share your location with them.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Share your location through a text message to an Android phone.

8. Hit send as is, or modify the message. Just be sure to leave the Google Maps custom-created link intact.

You can also share your location from an Android phone to an iPhone, as the steps within the Google Maps app are analogous. You’ll also send a link via text message.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The process for sharing your location from an Android to an iPhone user is essentially the same.

