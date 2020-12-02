How to share Instagram Reels in 3 different ways

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

You can share Instagram Reels with your friends, even if they don’t have Instagram, or post them to your Story in a few simple steps.

Similar to TikTok videos, Reels are short-form videos, typically accompanied by music, that can be up to 30 seconds long.

In the latest Instagram update, the Reels feature can be found in the middle of the menu bar at the bottom.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Instagram launched Reels, its competitor to TikTok, in August 2020. Users can upload and share short-form video content, typically accompanied with music, to their story or with friends.

Sharing a reel is easy, just like sharing any other kind of post on Instagram, and can be done in just a few simple steps.

In Instagram’s latest update, the Reels feature can be found directly in the middle of the menu bar at the bottom of the screen.

Here’s how to share a reel in your Instagram story and with friends.

How to share an Instagram Reel to your Story



1. Open the Instagram app on your device.

2. In the menu at the bottom of the app, select the Reels icon (which looks like a clapperboard) in the middle.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the Reels icon at the bottom of your screen.

3. Scroll through the reels until you find the one you wish to share.

4. Select the share icon on the left (it looks like a paper plane).

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the Share icon underneath the reel.

5. In the pop-up menu, select “Add reel to your story.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap to add the reel to your story.

6. Once the reel appears in your story you can customise the post however you’d like. When you’re finished, select “Your Story” to add to your story, “Close Friends” to share with those only on your close friends list, or “Send To” to send to a specific person or group chat.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose how you want to share the reel.

How to share an Instagram Reel in a direct message



1. Open the Instagram app on your device.

2. Select the Reels icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Scroll to find the reel you wish to share. Once you’ve found the reel you want to share, tap on the share icon in the left corner.

4. In the pop-up menu, scroll to find and select a friend or group chat you want to share the Reel with. You can also use the search bar at the top to find a user.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select a friend, and then hit ‘Send.’

5. You can write a message in the text box above the “Send” button.

6. When you’re finished, select “Send” to share the reel via direct message.

How to share an Instagram Reel with someone who doesn’t have the app



You can share public Instagram Reels with people who do not have the app by using your device’s “Share To” option.

1. Once you’ve found and selected the reel you wish to share, tap on the three horizontal dots icon next to the share icon.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the three vertical dots icon under the reel.

2. In the pop-up menu, select “Share toâ€¦”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Share to…’ in the pop-up menu.

3. Next, select the medium you wish to send the reel. You can AirDrop the reel if you have an iOS device, send directly to someone via text message, or you can select from a variety of different apps to share it.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select how you want to share the reel.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.