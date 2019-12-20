How to share an Instagram post with people on Instagram or off of the app

Shutterstock Luckily, you can share an Instagram post with others even if they don’t have an Instagram account.

You can share an Instagram post with people who aren’t on the platform by copying the post’s hyperlink, sharing it in a direct message on Instagram, or sharing the post to your story for your Instagram-using followers.

To share a post, whether as a hyperlink, direct message, or on your Instagram Story, it has to be public.

Sharing is caring, especially when it comes to social media. So in that case, here are two ways to share an Instagram post – the first, for people who aren’t Instagram users, and the second, for people who are on the platform.

How to share an Instagram post using a hyperlink



Perhaps you’ve seen an Instagram post displaying a darling gift that you’d love your partner to get you for Christmas, but unfortunately they aren’t on Instagram, so you can’t just tag them in the comments section and expect them to see the post.

Luckily, you can copy the public post’s hyperlink and email, text, or message the link to any non-Instagram users.

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Navigate to the post that you’d like to share.

3. Tap the ellipses, or “…” symbol, above the top-right corner of the post.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap the ellipses to bring up a sharing menu.

4. Tap “Copy Link.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider The link copied will be an ‘Instagram.com’ URL format.

The link will be copied to your keyboard, where you can then paste it in a tweet, text, or other messaging app to share.

Emma Witman/Business Insider I often post Instagram URLs in messages to my parents, who aren’t on the app that’s more ubiquitous with my millennial generation.

How to share an Instagram post on your Instagram Story or in a direct message



Like with sharing a hyperlink, to share a post on your Instagram Story it has to be public.

1. Go to the post that you’d like to share on your Story.

2. Tap the paper aeroplane icon below the post, next to the comments bubble.

Emma Witman/Business Insider A common way to pseudo ‘share’ a post is to tag people in the comments, but sharing to your Instagram story gets the post out to all of your followers more effectively.

3. Tap “Add post to your story.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider I’m not following anyone on here yet, but if I were, their profiles would also appear below, and I could share the post to them only, rather than my story.

4. Share the post like you would any other story, by tapping the “Your Story” icon on the next page.

You can also direct message the post to a friend by simply tapping the check mark next to their username in the window after you tap the paper aeroplane icon. You can scroll through the list to find their username or search for it in the search bar at the top.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The final product, as it appears, shared on my Story. Followers who want to watch the video in its entirety will be redirected to IGTV.

