How To Over-Share Every Detail Of Your Life Online

For some bizarre reason, there is a startup out there — it’s called Blippy — that has the sole purpose of allowing its users to broadcast to their friends every single purchase they make.Weird, right?

Here’s what’s weirder: This is the new normal.

For years now, blogs, social networks, and other Internet businesses have provided countless platforms for people who really want to put themselves out there.

More and more, those “people” are everybody.

For example, that photo on the top right is from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckeberg’s now-public collection of private photos.

We found another service that hooks your scale to your Twitter account so you can tell everyone how much you weigh each time you step on it.

All of this is a dream come true for advertisers. Learning who consumers are and what they want is one of the central challenges of marketing. The more people share, the more targeted advertising will become.

We’ve put together a list of 10 ways you can let strangers know far too much about you and what you’re doing.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”write-a-personal-blog-or-vlog-very-personal-1″

title=”Write a personal blog or vlog. Very personal.”

content=”Simply writing too much information about yourself may seem old-fashioned, but personal blogs are still the #1 way to share far, far too much information about yourself.

Keep the world up to date on the status of your relationships, goings on at work, and even the graphic details your embarrassing medical problems.

Or put even more of yourself out there by stepping up to a YouTube vlog.

Even the least-read blogs can be connected with advertisers through AdSense. You might not get much traffic — or make more than a few pennies — but the ads you serve up will be seen by people who cared enough to find you.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71a8690000000000519d88/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”let-the-world-know-how-your-errands-are-going-on-twitter-2″

title=”Let the world know how your errands are going on Twitter”

content=”No matter what it is you’re up to, the world would love a 140-character status report.

Take it from this guy!

Businesses can use your insights on the movie you just saw or the gadget you just bought to get instant feedback on their products.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7187d00000000000fb1d87/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-let-your-weight-gain-fly-under-the-radar-share-your-weight-with-withings-3″

title=”Don’t let your weight gain fly under the radar — share your weight with Withings”

content=”Why would you ever need a scale with wifi?

So you can broadcast your weight to fitness-oriented social networks more efficiently!

It’s so obvious once you think about it.

People who use this service are necessarily body conscious, making this fertile ground for diet products, cosmetic surgeons, fitness memberships, and more.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b719f5900000000005de8be/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”just-got-engaged-time-to-make-a-website-about-it-4″

title=”Just got engaged? Time to make a website about it.”

content=”Websites like The Knot let you create a home page for your wedding.

It’s not enough for your friends and family to know the details of how you met or where he proposed — these things have to be on Google.

These websites also often double as gift registries. Wedding gifts are big business, and now it’s easy for a business to see how much of that market it has captured.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b718b6700000000008f6c66/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”let-your-friends-know-exactly-where-you-are-on-foursquare-loopt-gowalla-etc-5″

title=”Let your friends know exactly where you are on Foursquare, Loopt, Gowalla, etc.”

content=”Wondering where people are is so 20th century.

These days, your friends should know your exact location at all times. Check-in to every bar, restaurant, or store you enter on one (or all!) of the up-and-coming mobile social networks.

The start-ups behind these apps are just starting to monetise their products, but soon bars, for instance, will be advertising directly to people currently drinking at other bars nearby. It doesn’t get much more targeted than that.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b50b66d00000000006367d3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”put-compromising-photos-of-yourself-up-on-facebook-6″

title=”Put compromising photos of yourself up on Facebook”

content=”If you were Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter during the primary campaign, you might think groping a cut out of Hillary Clinton at a party was a funny thing to do.

Putting it on the Internet so that all the world can see, turning it into a national event? That’s straight up hilarious.

These photos are also what makes Facebook such a page view monster, and why it’s already cash flow positive.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b718c710000000000e926ed/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”whenever-you-have-sex-broadcast-where-it-happened-and-exactly-what-you-did-on-ijustmadelovecom-7″

title=”Whenever you have sex, broadcast where it happened and exactly what you did on IJustMadeLove.com”

content=”IJustMadeLove.com lets you keep your name and personal information private if you absolutely must.

But an overview of what happened and a quick review are the least your public deserves.

The Business Insider is a family-friendly website, so we don’t care to speculate on what advertisers could do with this information. But probably a lot.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71a2d0000000000066a7fc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”upload-your-family-videos-to-youtube-8″

title=”Upload your family videos to YouTube”

content=”Remember the days when the only way to show people video footage of your children was to bring them into your living room?

Nowadays, everything your family does is just a camera phone and a lucky break away from being the next viral sensation, viewed by millions.

YouTube is a great place to advertise, but as far as extracting useful information from personal videos to target ads, we don’t really see it.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7184f000000000003491d2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”prove-youre-a-high-roller-by-sharing-your-purchases-on-blippy-9″

title=”Prove you’re a high roller by sharing your purchases on Blippy”

content=”The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c The Word – Cognoscor Ergo Sum www.colbertnation.com Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour Economy Talking about money is inappropriate, because no one can tell if you’re lying.

With Blippy, that’s no longer an issue. You register your credit card and it broadcasts your purchases. People will know what a big spender you are.

Sharing the exact details of what you consume almost makes it too easy for brands to market to you. If this caught on, market researchers would be out of a job.

Stephen Colbert is a big fan of the service.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7184f000000000003491d2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”set-up-a-247-web-cam-in-your-home-10″

title=”Set-up a 24/7 web cam in your home”

content=”When Jennifer Ringley launched JenniCam — a website that showed what was going on in her apartment at any given time, she received a lot of media attention.

Nowadays, there are plenty of ‘lifecasters’. The world wants to watch you sitting around watching television. Let them in.

There isn’t much to learn here for brands, past the basic lesson of its success: real lives are incredibly boring (they’re asleep a third of the time!), but people are strangely drawn to voyeurism nonetheless.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7189350000000000557ec7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”even-famous-business-executives-overshare-11″

title=”Even famous business executives overshare…”

content=”Facebook CEO’s Private Photos Exposed By The New ‘Open’ Facebook“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2279870000000000ec5ac8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

