How to share Calendar events on your iPhone with multiple people in the Calendar app

Jesse33 / Shutterstock.com It’s easy to share Calendar events on your iPhone with others in the Calendar app.

Whether it’s for a birthday party, a holiday gathering, or a work function, your iPhone makes it easy to organise events in the Calendar app.

After adding those dates to your iPhone’s Calendar app, you may even want to share them with a friend or partner. Luckily, Apple also makes it easy to share Calendar events with others, all from your iPhone.

Here’s how to do it through the Calendar app on your iPhone.

How to share a Calendar event on your iPhone



1. Open your iPhone’s Calendar app.

2. Tap to open the event you want to share.

3. Tap “Edit” in the top right corner of the Event Details page.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can add a few details to the event if you’d like, including the exact time, location, and even personal travel time.

4. Tap “Invitees.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll share the event through email, rather than a text message, like some other iPhone shareable features.

5. Type out the name of the contact you want to invite. You’ll need their email to share the event with them.

6. Tap “Done” in the top right corner once you’ve added the people you want to share it with.

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you hit ‘Cancel’ rather than ‘Done,’ your invites won’t be saved and sent.

7. Tap “Edit Event” to go back.

8. Tap “Done” to save and send the invites out.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The green check mark indicates your contact got the invite, and RSVP’d yes.

Your invitee will get an email, where they can confirm if they’re available. You’ll then be able to see their response when you open the event in your iPhone’s Calendar.

