How to share audio on an iPhone that's running iOS 13, and let others listen to your music through their own headphones

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to use audio sharing in iOS 13.

You can share audio on iOS 13 to share what you’re listening to with others, but there are a few conditions that need to be met.

Both you and the person you want to share with need to have an iPhone 8 or later, and either AirPods or compatible Beats headphones.

Have you ever gone for a run with a friend and wished you could listen to the same music at the same time? Ever been watching a show with someone on your phone and wish you didn’t have to each share one headphone?

Well, if you and that friend both have iPhones running iOS 13, your wishes may be about to come true.

Thanks to a new feature called audio sharing in iOS 13, you and a friend can share audio between two devices. The bad news is that this feature comes with a lot of caveats.

First of all, to use this, you’ll both need to have an iPhone 8 or newer. Secondly, it only works if both you and your friend’s phones are connected to either AirPods or certain compatible Beats headphones.

Here are all the Beats versions that work with audio sharing:

Solo Pro

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats3

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Here’s what you need to know about how to use audio sharing in iOS 13.

How to share audio on an iPhone running iOS 13



1. Connect your AirPods or Beats to your iPhone and begin playing music.

2. If your friend has AirPods, have them bring the open charging case, with the AirPods in them, close to your iPhone.

If your friend has Beats, have them hold the power button down for less than a second, then bring your iPhone close to their headphones.

3. A box will pop up on your iPhone’s screen with a picture of your friend’s device on it. Tap “Temporarily share music” to connect to your friend’s AirPods and share music.

Apple Once this window shows up, you can share your audio.

