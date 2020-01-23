How to share an Apple Music subscription between up to 6 people using the Family Sharing feature

Yeamake/Shutterstock It’s easy to share an Apple Music subscription among friends and family.

You can share your Apple Music subscription by adding family members to your Apple ID account.

To share your Apple Music account, you’ll have to change your subscription to the Family Plan, which costs $US14.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the Family Plan, you’ll be able to share one Apple Music account between up to six people.

Apple Music is a popular streaming service – and thankfully, you can share your account with others.

You can easily share your subscription by adding friends or family members to your Family Sharing group. Apple Music’s Family Sharing allows up to six people to listen to music on with one subscription, which costs $US14.99 per month.

First, you’ll have to make sure you’ve changed your subscription to the Family Plan option. Next, add up to six family members by managing your family in your Settings.

It’s important to note that if you’ve already set up Family Sharing on your iPhone or iPad, everyone added will automatically have access to the shared Apple Music plan – along with apps and more.

You can set up a Family Sharing group on your iPhone or iPad, as well as your desktop.

Here’s a guide on how to share an Apple Music subscription from your iPhone or iPad.

How to share your Apple Music subscription through a Family Plan



Before sharing your subscription with others, you’ll have to sign up for Apple Music’s Family Plan. The subscription costs $US14.99 per month, as opposed to the regular $US9.99 subscription.

If you’re signing up for Apple Music for the first time, here’s how to sign up for the Family Plan. If you already have a subscription, you can skip this section.

1. Open the Music app on your iPhone or iPad, and tap “For You” at the bottom of the screen.

2. On the page that opens, tap the red “Try It Now” button.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Apple Music comes with a three month free trial.

3. Select “Family,” and then tap “Start Trial.” You’ll be asked to sign in with your Apple ID, or using Face or Touch ID, and you might have to add a payment method.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Select the Family option.

If you already have a subscription, or if you haven’t already done it, you’ll have to turn on Family Sharing.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, and then tap your name at the top of the screen to open your Apple ID profile.

2. On this screen, tap “Set Up Family Sharing.” In the pop-op that appears, tap “Get Started” to continue, or “Learn more about Family Sharing” for more information.

3. You’ll be presented with a number of ways to use Family Sharing. Tap “Apple Music.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can set up any of the other settings that you don’t choose later.

4. Your device will check that you’re signed up for a Family Plan – if you aren’t, you’ll be redirected back to the Music app to sign up for one. If you’re signed up, tap the red “Invite via Messages” button.

William Antonelli/Business Insider If the person you want to share an account with is too young to have their own Apple ID, you can create a Child account for them.

5. This will open a text message conversation, where you can send the Family Plan invitation to anyone with an Apple ID.

As soon as they open the invitation, they will be added to your account. You can add up to six people to the account, including yourself.

If someone that already has an Apple Music account joins your Family Plan, their account will be closed automatically.

