How to share your Apple Watch Activity and send messages to friends during your workout

Hollis Johnson You can use the Activity app on your Apple Watch to share your Activity, send messages, and compete with your friends.

You can share your Apple Watch Activity progress with friends using the Activity app for iPhone.

You can use the Apple Watch feature to send motivating messages to your workout crew and compete to close your Activity progress rings.

You can mute notifications and stop sharing your Activity at any time.

Fitness is more fun with friends, and while getting those notifications and sparkling animations when you’ve closed a Move, Exercise, or Stand ring is already satisfying, sharing those achievements with friends and watching them meet their daily goals feels even better.

For competitive types who thrive on a little healthy competition, you can also invite friends to weeklong challenges in which you earn points based on ring progress.

Here’s how it’s done:

How to share your Apple Watch Activity with a friend



1. Open the Activity app on your iPhone. Make sure your Apple Watch is nearby.

2. Tap the “Sharing” tab in the bottom-right corner, then tap “Get Started.”

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider Tap ‘Get Started.’

3. If required tap the “Sign In” button and sign into your iCloud account. Tap the plus “+” sign in the top right corner to invite friends to share their Activity.

4. Enter your friend’s name or choose a friend from the “Suggestions” list. Tap “Send” to send the invitation.

5. Once someone has accepted your invitation, you’ll receive a notification on your iPhone. Their activity stats will appear in the “Sharing” tab in the Activity app on both iPhone and Apple Watch. You’ll be able to view their Activity, and they can see yours as well.

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider Navigate to the ‘Sharing’ tab.

6. To remove a friend, open the Activity iPhone app, tap your friend’s name in the “Sharing” tab, then tap “Remove Friend.”

How to send a message to a friend in the Apple Watch Activity app



You can also help keep fellow watch wearers motivated by sending encouraging messages via the Activity Apple Watch app.

1. Open the Activity app on your Apple Watch.

2. Swipe left to access the “Sharing” tab.

3. Scroll down and tap “Send message to all.” To send a message to a specific friend, tap their name, scroll to the bottom, and tap “Send Message.”

How to adjust your friend settings in the Apple Watch Activity app



1. Open the Activity app for iPhone.

2. Go to the “Sharing” tab. Tap on a friend’s name.

3. From here, you can mute notifications from this friend, hide your activity from them, and remove them.

4. You can also start a competition, in which you earn points by closing your Activity rings (a point for every percentage you close your rings) for a period of 7 days.

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider You can start a competition with a friend from your iPhone or Apple Watch.

