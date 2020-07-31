How to share your Microsoft PowerPoint presentation on a Mac, PC, or web browser

MesquitaFMS/Getty Images Sharing your PowerPoint presentation is an easy way to work on projects with colleagues.

It’s easy to share a PowerPoint presentation on your Mac or PC app.

You can also share a presentation if you use the online version of PowerPoint.

Sharing a presentation can help you collaborate with friends or coworkers.

When creating MicrosoftPowerPoint presentations for work or school, it’s often necessary to collaborate with others on your projects.

Thankfully, it’s easy to share a PowerPoint presentation no matter what version you use. The process looks fairly similar on both Mac and PC programs, as well as on the online version that can be accessed from any web browser. The online option is helpful if you don’t have the Microsoft Office program downloaded to your desktop.

For all of these options, you can add a collaborator (which operates similarly to sharing Google Slides) or opt to send your file as a presentation or PDF via email. There are also alternative methods, such as sending via social media.

Here’s how to share a presentation.

How to share a PowerPoint presentation on a PC



Sharing a presentation on the PC version of PowerPoint should look similar on most computer types. The following steps and accompanying photos detail the process on a Samsung Chromebook.

1. Open the PowerPoint presentation you wish to share on your PC.

2. Click the “Share” symbol in the upper right hand corner of the screen. This should give you the option to share either the full document or just the current slide.

If you prefer to add a collaborator instead (similar to Google Slides functions), you will need to click the orange button to save a copy of the file to your OneDrive.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click the ‘Share’ icon and select your sharing preference.

3. Choose how you’d like to share the document or slide as an attachment. You can choose to send an email via Outlook or as a message via Zoom, for example.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose how you’ll share your PowerPoint presentation.

Additionally, when you first launch the program, you can also find a “Share” tab on the left hand side. This will provide you with the same options for sharing a file.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Locate the ‘Share’ tab when you first launch the program on your PC.

How to share a PowerPoint Presentation on a Mac



1. Open the PowerPoint presentation on your Mac desktop or laptop.

2. Click the “File” tab in the top left corner.

3. Select “Share” from the dropdown menu. This will grant you the option to either send or copy a link to share, send the file as a presentation or PDF, or manage access to a shared file. Select whichever option you’d like and follow the directions to add contact information.

If you wish to manage access and add collaborators, you will have to make sure the file has been uploaded to your OneDrive before proceeding. (If it hasn’t, PowerPoint should prompt you to do so at this time.)

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Locate the ‘Share’ option in your Mac toolbar.

4. Sending the file as an email is the most common choice. Selecting this option will automatically open a new draft with the file attached. (Be sure to select “Send PDF” if you’d prefer it to send as a PDF file instead of as a presentation.) Add an address, subject, and body text before sending.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Draft an email with the PowerPoint presentation attached.

You can also share a presentation by clicking the “Share” button in the upper right hand corner. (This is similar to how it appears on a PC.)

This option is extremely helpful as it provides all of your possible options in a single pop-up. Enter a name or email address (along with an optional message) to send the document.

You can change the permissions settings at the top before clicking “Send,” “Copy Link,” or “Mail” to share your work. Click “More Apps” to browse additional options, such as sending via social media or text message. Lastly, you can select “Send a Copy” to send as a traditional attachment.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select the ‘Share’ option in the upper right corner.

How to share a PowerPoint presentation on a web browser



You can access PowerPoint online on either a Mac or PC, as long as you have your login information for Microsoft Office. Regardless of what browser you prefer to use, the steps to share a presentation are exactly the same.

1. Log in to your Microsoft Office account on your preferred web browser and open the presentation you wish to share.

2. Click the “Share” button in the upper right hand corner of the screen.

3. This will open a pop-up in the centre of the page. Enter a name or email address (along with an optional message) to send the document. You can change the permissions settings at the top before sending the link by clicking the “Send” or “Copy Link” option. (Those who have followed these steps on a Mac will recognise that it looks similar.)

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Type in an email address to share as a link.

Additionally, when you open the main menu, you can click the “Share” tab on the left hand side. This will allow you to invite others to edit the presentation or embed the presentation for a blog or website.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can also find ‘Share’ on the main menu.

If you are looking to embed online, this will open a different pop-up that will generate a code for you. Select the dimensions desired and then paste the text as needed. Click the “Close” or “X” buttons to minimise the window.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Embed a code to share your presentation to your website.

