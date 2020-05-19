How to share a business page on Facebook on a computer or mobile device

- You can share a business page on Facebook via private message or by posting to your timeline, another page group, or an event page.
- The process to share a business page on Facebook works similarly on the mobile and desktop apps.
- Sharing a business page on Facebook is helpful for showing or promoting a company or organisation to your friends online.
It’s easy to share a business page on Facebook– whether you do so online or on the mobile app.
Business pages are designed to be viewed and shared by friends on timelines, in groups and events, or via private message. To share a company or organisation’s page using any of these options, click the “Share” button with an arrow found below the page’s header photo.
Sharing on the mobile app looks about the same, though options are condensed due to limited space. Tap the three dots to open the page’s menu, where you can then draft a post. Choose to share on your timeline or to another location with the option at the top of the screen.
Here’s how to do both.
How to share a business page on
Facebook
on a computer
1. Navigate to the business page you’d like the share.
2. Click the “Share” button with the arrow found underneath the header photo.
3. This will open a pop-up. Add text if you’d like in the “Say something about this…” section. You can also tag friends, note your location, or add a reaction by clicking the appropriate icon in the bottom left corner.
4. You can also select who you would like to share the page with by clicking the blue button at the top. Sharing to your timeline is the default, but you can also choose to share to a friend’s timeline, a group, or an event instead. Or, you can opt to simply share in a private message.
- If you choose to stick with the default and share to your timeline, you can also change who can see the post on your timeline next to the “Cancel” and “Post” buttons at the bottom. For example, you can set the post so that all your public friends can see it except for a few people.
5. Click “Post” when you’re ready.
How to share a business page on
Facebook
on the mobile app
1. Find the business page you wish to share.
2. Tap the three dots menu.
3. This will open a pop-up. Tap “Write Post” to begin sharing.
4. This will open a draft. You can tap to change where you are sharing the page at the top. (Options include your timeline, a group, an event, or private message.)
5. Tap the blue “Post” option in the upper right hand corner when you’re done.
