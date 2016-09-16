How to shake hands in 19 countries around the world

Despite what your mother taught you, a firm handshake isn’t always the way to go.
Depending on where you are in the world, a softer handshake is more acceptable.
The infographic below, created by Expedia, serves as a guide on how to shake someone’s hand in 19 countries around the globe.
In Morocco, only people of the same gender shake hands, while in Japan, a soft handshake without eye contact is customary.
Keep scrolling for more tips and click to enlarge:
