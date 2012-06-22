FOR BEGINNERS: Two Calling Options You Should Know About If Your iPhone Runs On AT&T

Sometimes you need to use your cell phone to call contacts who you might not want to be able to reach you on your mobile phone. Or perhaps you are on vacation or travel ling and need to forward your calls.



There are simple ways manage your phones call options including hiding your Caller ID and forwarding calls to a phone number of your choice.

Watch the video to learn how:

Produced by Daniel Goodman



