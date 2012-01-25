This Is What You Should Do After Taking Your Android Phone Out Of The Box For The First Time

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

One of the biggest advantages Android phones have over the iPhone is the deep level of customisation you get.But all those options can be daunting to a smartphone beginner. If you’re new to Android, we have some tips to get you started with your new phone.



Note: This walkthrough was done using the latest version of Android. Software can vary from device to device, so we kept things as general as possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.