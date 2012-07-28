How To Set Up Messages Across Your Mac, iPhone, And iPad

Photo: Apple
With the release of the new Mac operating system Mountain Lion, Apple introduced a new instant messaging app called Messages.Messages replaces iChat. In addition to letting you access popular services like AIM and Google Talk, you can also send iMessages to iPhones and iPads.
If someone sends you an iMessage, it’ll appear on your Mac, iPhone, and iPad simultaneously.
Sound cool? We put together a handy guide to get you set up with Messages on all your devices.
First, we'll set up messages on your iPhone since this will probably be the easiest. Head to settings on your iPhone.
Once your in settings head to the Messages option. If you want to receive messages on all your devices, you'll want to make sure that contacts are messaging your Apple ID instead of your phone number.
This part is important. Make sure your phone is receiving iMessages at your phone number as well as your Apple ID.
The iPad can only receive and send Messages from your Apple ID. Make sure this is the same ID as the one on your iPhone.
From now on, if you want your Messages to come across all your devices tell your friends to message your Apple ID instead of your phone number.
