How To Set Up Messages Across Your Mac, iPhone, And iPad

Photo: Apple

With the release of the new Mac operating system Mountain Lion, Apple introduced a new instant messaging app called Messages.Messages replaces iChat. In addition to letting you access popular services like AIM and Google Talk, you can also send iMessages to iPhones and iPads.



If someone sends you an iMessage, it’ll appear on your Mac, iPhone, and iPad simultaneously.

Sound cool? We put together a handy guide to get you set up with Messages on all your devices.

