How to set up LastPass Families and add up to 6 members to your password-manager vault

Emma Witman
Eric Audras/Getty ImagesLastPass Families gives you all the perks of LastPass Premium for up to six people.
  • To set up LastPass Families, you’ll first need to sign up for the 30-day trial offer or purchase a subscription for $US48 annually.
  • When you set up a LastPass Families account, you and five other additional users are granted all the features of LastPass Premium.
  • LastPass offers Families account holders a “tour of the site” when they first subscribe, walking you through how to add new members.
  • If you opt not to take the tour, you can add new members to your LastPass Families account through the “Manage Family” option on your Vault dashboard.
  • Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Like many subscription services, the more, the merrier is a rule of thumb, at least as far as per-person pricing is concerned.

LastPass, a company that provides free or premium password management, sticks to this motto through its family plan, LastPass Families. The group tier allows you to expand premium-level password and data protection to six users.

LastPass Families comes with all the features of LastPass Premium, in addition to unlimited shared folders between account holders, a Family Manager dashboard, and emergency access, which allows you to grant a trusted contact your account permissions. You’ll also have access to advanced multi-factor authentication for an added layer of security and VIP customer service support.

All of this for the low price tag of $US48 annually – only twice as much as LastPass Premium will run a single user for a year. If you think you want better password and data protection for your family, here’s how you can sign up for LastPass Families and add members to the plan.

How to sign up for LastPass Families

1. Go to www.lastpass.com.

How to set up Lastpass Families 1Emma Witman/Business InsiderThis is the LastPass homepage.

2. Scroll down until you see the “Personal” and “Business” boxes.

3. Click on “Families” under the “Personal” section.

How to set up Lastpass Families 2Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe homepage gives you a way to sign up for LastPass Families directly.

4. Choose the 30-day trial option, or buy Families right away.

How to set up Lastpass Families 3Emma Witman/Business InsiderWhen you opt to start a free trial, no credit card information is required.

5. After subscribing, log in to your LastPass account if you haven’t already.

How to set up Lastpass Families 4Emma Witman/Business InsiderLastPass will offer a quick overview, from file sharing to the emergency access feature.

6. If you already have a LastPass account, it may prompt you to make sure you want to upgrade to Families.

7. The website will refresh, and you’ll be redirected to sign in again before taking you to your vault and offering the tour.

How to add members to LastPass Families

1. While in your LastPass vault, click “Manage Family” on the left sidebar.

How to set up Lastpass Families 9Emma Witman/Business InsiderThis option is underneath the ‘Emergency Access’ link in the grey sidebar.

2. Click “Add Family Member.”

How to set up Lastpass Families 10Emma Witman/Business InsiderIn the pop-up window for your Families dashboard, the ‘Add’ option is a red button on the upper right of the Vault.

3. Enter their name and the email they want to be associated with their LastPass Families account.

How to set up Lastpass Families 11Emma Witman/Business InsiderEven if you’re only a Member and not Family Manager, you still have your password vault.

4. Select if they will be added as a Member or Family Manger.

5. Click “Invite.”

6. In the invitee’s email, there will be a link to activate their LastPass Families account with temporary credentials.

How to set up Lastpass Families 13Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe email your LastPass Families invitees will receive will look like this.

7. Click “Activate.”

8. After logging in with your temporary password, you’ll conclude the set up by creating a master password of your choosing.

How to set up Lastpass Families 14Emma Witman/Business InsiderYou may want to create a password hint as to the required master password length of 12 characters.
