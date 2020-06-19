How to set up LastPass Families and add up to 6 members to your password-manager vault

Eric Audras/Getty Images LastPass Families gives you all the perks of LastPass Premium for up to six people.

To set up LastPass Families, you’ll first need to sign up for the 30-day trial offer or purchase a subscription for $US48 annually.

When you set up a LastPass Families account, you and five other additional users are granted all the features of LastPass Premium.

LastPass offers Families account holders a “tour of the site” when they first subscribe, walking you through how to add new members.

If you opt not to take the tour, you can add new members to your LastPass Families account through the “Manage Family” option on your Vault dashboard.

Like many subscription services, the more, the merrier is a rule of thumb, at least as far as per-person pricing is concerned.

LastPass, a company that provides free or premium password management, sticks to this motto through its family plan, LastPass Families. The group tier allows you to expand premium-level password and data protection to six users.

LastPass Families comes with all the features of LastPass Premium, in addition to unlimited shared folders between account holders, a Family Manager dashboard, and emergency access, which allows you to grant a trusted contact your account permissions. You’ll also have access to advanced multi-factor authentication for an added layer of security and VIP customer service support.

All of this for the low price tag of $US48 annually – only twice as much as LastPass Premium will run a single user for a year. If you think you want better password and data protection for your family, here’s how you can sign up for LastPass Families and add members to the plan.

How to sign up for LastPass Families

1. Go to www.lastpass.com.

Emma Witman/Business Insider This is the LastPass homepage.

2. Scroll down until you see the “Personal” and “Business” boxes.

3. Click on “Families” under the “Personal” section.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The homepage gives you a way to sign up for LastPass Families directly.

4. Choose the 30-day trial option, or buy Families right away.

Emma Witman/Business Insider When you opt to start a free trial, no credit card information is required.

5. After subscribing, log in to your LastPass account if you haven’t already.

Emma Witman/Business Insider LastPass will offer a quick overview, from file sharing to the emergency access feature.

6. If you already have a LastPass account, it may prompt you to make sure you want to upgrade to Families.

7. The website will refresh, and you’ll be redirected to sign in again before taking you to your vault and offering the tour.

How to add members to LastPass Families

1. While in your LastPass vault, click “Manage Family” on the left sidebar.

Emma Witman/Business Insider This option is underneath the ‘Emergency Access’ link in the grey sidebar.

2. Click “Add Family Member.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider In the pop-up window for your Families dashboard, the ‘Add’ option is a red button on the upper right of the Vault.

3. Enter their name and the email they want to be associated with their LastPass Families account.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Even if you’re only a Member and not Family Manager, you still have your password vault.

4. Select if they will be added as a Member or Family Manger.

5. Click “Invite.”

6. In the invitee’s email, there will be a link to activate their LastPass Families account with temporary credentials.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The email your LastPass Families invitees will receive will look like this.

7. Click “Activate.”

8. After logging in with your temporary password, you’ll conclude the set up by creating a master password of your choosing.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You may want to create a password hint as to the required master password length of 12 characters.

