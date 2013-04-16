Revealed: What Setting Up A New Google Glass Looks Like

Google has just unveiled a website for setting up Glass, as well as the MyGlass companion app for the computerized glasses.



Given that Google Glass is an incredibly advanced device, it seems surprisingly simple to set up. In fact, it only takes a mere five short steps to get up and running.

But for now, at least, the companion app is only available for devices running Android 4.0.3 or higher.

