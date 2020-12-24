How to set up Facebook Pay to make payments on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

- You can set up Facebook Pay to streamline payments across Facebook-owned platforms, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
- Once you link a payment method such as a debit or credit card to Facebook Pay, you can donate, make purchases, or send money within Facebook apps.
- Facebook Pay utilises anti-fraud technology and advanced encryption to keep users’ payment information secure.
When purchasing items, sending money, or donating to charitable causes on Facebook platforms like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, there’s now a simple and easy way to do it quickly and securely: Facebook Pay.
The digital wallet stores payment information such as your credit and debit cards or PayPal account, so you can use them across Facebook-owned apps without the need to enter it for each transaction.
According to Facebook, Pay is secure due to its “advanced technology,” which includes anti-fraud monitors, data encryption, and notifications for unusual activity. The platform also allows users to add a pin or use the login biometrics on their device to purchase or send money.
If you only link one payment method, it will automatically be your default. If you decide to connect multiple cards or accounts, you can choose your default payment method on the app or Facebook website.
If you want to set up and begin using Facebook Pay, here’s how to get started.
How to set up Facebook Pay on desktop
1. Open Facebook.com.
2. Navigate to the “Settings & Privacy” section of your account by clicking the small arrow in the upper-right hand corner of your web browser’s screen.
3. Tap “Settings.”
4. Locate the Facebook Pay option under the “Account settings” header.
5. In the Payment Methods box, click the “Add Payment Method” link.
6. Select whether you want to add a PayPal account or credit/debit card.
7. Connect your PayPal account or enter your credit/debit card details.
8. Once added, click “Save.”
How to set up Facebook Pay on mobile
1. Launch the Facebook Pay app.
2. Navigate to the Settings & Privacy section of your account by tapping the three horizontally stacked lines in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.
3.Tap “Settings.”
4. Locate the Facebook Pay option under the “Account settings” header.
5. Under Payment Methods, tap or click the option to add a new payment option
6. Enter your credit/debit card details or your PayPal account login.
7.Once added, save the information and wait for it to appear under “Payment Methods.”
