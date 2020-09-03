How to set up Face ID on your iPhone to increase the security of your device and data

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

You can set up Face ID on an iPhone in just a few seconds in the “Face ID & Passcode” section of your phone’s Settings app.

Face ID is a biometric security feature that uses your face as a substitute for entering a password or passcode.

To set up Face ID, you need to let the iPhone scan your face twice. You’ll move your head in a small, gentle circle so the camera can see different aspects of the sides, top, and bottom of your face.

Many recent iPhone models, starting with the iPhone X, can use their front camera as a biometric security device. With Face ID, you can sign into your iPhone and authorise purchases just by looking at your phone. And it takes just a few moments to set up.

How to set up Face ID on an iPhone



1. Start the Settings app and then tap “Face ID & Passcode.” You might need to enter your passcode.

2. Tap “Set Up Face ID.” (If you’ve set up Face ID before, tap “Reset Face ID.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you’ve never set up Face ID before, it will say ‘Set Up Face ID’ instead of ‘Reset Face ID.’

3. Hold your phone in portrait, or vertical, orientation and tap “Get Started.”

4. Make sure your face is positioned inside the circular frame and move your head in a small circle so the camera can see the sides of your face all around.

Apple Move your head in a small circle so the camera can see the sides, top, and bottom of your face.

5. When the iPhone has scanned your face sufficiently, it will want to scan your face again. Tap “Continue” and follow the directions to scan your face a second time.

6. Tap “Done.”

That’s it – Face ID is now set up. You can control exactly how Face ID works by returning at any time to the “Face ID & Passcode” page in Settings. Here, you can choose to use Face ID to unlock your phone, to make purchases in the App Store, to use Apple Pay, and more.

It’s also a good idea to make sure that “Requires Attention for Face ID” is turned on. This makes sure that your face can’t be faked with something like a photograph.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider For extra security, turn on the option for ‘Requires Attention for Face ID.’

