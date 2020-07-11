How to set up a donation sticker on an Instagram story to aid your favourite cause or nonprofit organisation

Shutterstock/NARAPIROM It’s easy to add a donation sticker to your Instagram story.

You can set up a donation sticker on Instagram stories to help your favourite nonprofits raise money.

In addition to donation stickers in Instagram stories, supporters can also fundraise for nonprofit organisations during a livestream.

For a nonprofit organisation to be eligible to receive donations on Instagram, it must be first approved by the platform.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Instagram isn’t just about memes or vacation photos – it can also be used as a tool to spread social good.

To show support for the causes you believe in, the social platform allows you to help your favourite nonprofits raise money using the donations sticker in Instagram stories. Instagram also allows you to raise money during a live stream.

Of course, the donation feature is only available to eligible nonprofits. The requirements for a nonprofit to be able to raise money on Instagram include:

It must be enrolled and approved to use Facebook Charitable Giving Tools.

It must be a valid Instagram business account.

It must link its Instagram business account with its verified Facebook page.

Once this is all done, the nonprofit must allow people to add donation stickers on Instagram stories.

If you’re a part of a nonprofit and looking for information on how to get verified for donations, visit Instagram’s support page for donations.

Supporters can rest assured that 100% of donations go directly to their nonprofits of choice. Here’s everything you need to know about how to set up a donation on Instagram.

How to set up a donation on Instagram using Instagram stories



1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap the camera icon in the upper left-hand corner to open story mode.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the camera icon.

3. Take a photo or video by pressing the white capture button located at bottom of the screen. You can also tap the small square in the lower left-hand corner to upload a photo or video you’ve already saved.

4. Once your background is set, tap the square smiley face icon in the top menu bar or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the smiley face or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

5. Scroll through the featured stickers, and select “Donation.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap ‘Donation.’

6. A list of suggested charities will pop up. You can scroll through the list or use the search bar at the top to find a specific organisation.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose an organisation.

7. Once you’ve selected an organisation, you can customise the text or change the colour of the donation box by tapping the circular colour palette at the top of your story screen.

8. Tap “Done” in the upper-right hand corner.

9. Once back on the story draft, place the sticker wherever you’d like on your story.

10. Add the photo or video to your Instagram story by selecting the “Your Story” or “Close Friends” icon at the bottom of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Send the finished slide to Your Story or Close Friends.

11. To see how much money you’ve raised, swipe up on the story. Instagram does not take a percentage of the money raised. The full funds will be sent to the organisation you chose.

How to set up a donation on Instagram using Instagram Live



If you’re interested in setting up a donation sticker during a live stream, the process is slightly different.

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap the camera icon in the upper left-hand corner to open story mode.

3. In Instagram Stories, toggle through the options at the bottom by swiping and find “Live.”

4. On the left-hand side, tap “Fundraiser.”

5. A list of suggested charities will pop up. You can scroll through the list or use the search bar at the top to find a specific organisation.

6. Begin your live broadcast as usual by tapping the white camera button.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.