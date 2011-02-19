15 Essential Steps For Setting Up Your New Router

The everyman's first step in setting up a new router would be inserting a CD and running through the manufacturer's automatic installation. We're telling you to forget about that--your first step is to go to DD-WRT and TomatoUSB and see if your router is compatible with either custom firmware alternatives. These will be key in our quest to deliver a powerful, stable router. A great many routers from big names like Linksys, Belkin, Netgear, Asus, and D-Link are DD-WRT compatible, and Tomato supports a similar--but smaller--range as well. Check DD-WRT's router database and Tomato's build types to see if your router is supported--and make sure you take the version number into account. A Linksys WRT54G v.6 may use a different firmware than a Linksys WRT54G v.8, for example.

Is your router supported? Good deal. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to pick one of these firmwares and learn the installation procedure. Done properly, you'll be outfitted with a powerful router. If you mess up, things could get a bit sticky, but you're not likely to completely brick your router. Note: make these changes over a wired Ethernet connection. Don't want to risk a wireless connection drop while you're flashing new firmware!

There's an enormous volume of helpful material in the DD-WRT wiki and likely a page dedicated to your specific router. DD-WRT is my personal preference due to the sheer amount of documentation and advanced router configuration options, but Tomato is a popular choice as well thanks to its user-friendly interface. Refer to the original Tomato project for help on installing it.

If your router isn't supported by either option, or if you simply don't want to install custom firmware, keep reading--many of the following steps will be beneficial even if you aren't running Tomato or DD-WRT.