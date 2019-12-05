How to set up a PayPal Business account, to accept multiple payment options from customers and integrate with websites

Jennifer Still
If you’re someone who sells products or services online, PayPal is an easy and secure way to accept payments for your work.

While you can accept payments via a personal account, creating a PayPalBusiness account is the best bet for those who are full-time contractors or selling items often.

PayPalBusiness accounts offer additional options and features that aren’t available on personal accounts, such as multiple methods of accepting payments and integration with e-commerce websites.

If you want to set up your own PayPal business account, here’s how to do so. It should only take a few minutes and you’ll be up and running before you know it.

How to set up a PayPalBusiness account

1. Visit https://www.paypal.com and click “Sign up.”

2. On the account selection screen, click the box for “Business Account,” then click “Next.”

1Jennifer Still/Business InsiderClick the option for Business Account and press Next.

3. Enter your email address and click “Continue.”

4. Choose a password and enter it before clicking “Continue.”

5. Enter your business information including your legal first and last name, the name of your business, as well as your business address.

2Jennifer Still/Business InsiderEnter your business information.

6. Click the box confirming that you have read and agreed to PayPal’s E-Communication Delivery Policy as well as their User Agreement and Privacy Policy, both of which are available to review via the link.

7. On the “Tell us about your business” page, enter the business type, category, subcategory, as well as an estimate of your monthly sales, then click “Continue.”

8. Enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your social security number, your date of birth, and your home address.

3Jennifer Still/Business InsiderYou’ll also need to enter personal information.

9. Click “Continue” to complete the set-up of your PayPal business account.

From there, PayPal will email you a confirmation link that you must click to confirm your account. It will also provide you with further information needed to set up your account, including how to link a card or bank account, and more.

