How to set a TV provider on an iPhone to watch your live cable, satellite, or streaming TV package on the go

Maskot/Getty Images You can link your streaming, cable or satellite TV package to your iPhone using Apple’s TV Provider feature.

You can set a TV provider on your iPhone and get easier access to your live cable, satellite, or streaming TV package.

To link your TV provider to your iPhone, you need to launch the Settings app and enter the TV Provider menu.

You will likely need the username and password you use to log in to your TV provider’s website or standalone app.

You can change which TV provider your iPhone is set to by signing out or removing your old account and logging in with your new one.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Watching your favourite TV shows and on-demand movies has never been easier than now, especially with the growing number of digital cable packages and streaming services with mobile apps.

If you are someone with a live TV package, via a cable TV provider, satellite TV company, or streaming subscription like YouTube TV or Hulu Live, Apple has a way to connect your service to your iPhone.

You can use the TV Provider feature to get automatic access to the service you subscribe to without having to add another app to your home screen. You also won’t need to log into the app for your provider, because it will use iOS’s automatic sign-in security.

And if you change TV service providers at some point, Apple makes it easy for you to change your iPhone’s settings to match.

If you want your TV on the go, here’s how to link your live TV subscription to your iPhone.

How to set a TV provider on an iPhone

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “TV Provider,” which you’ll find just above the full list of apps on the main Settings page.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Scroll the Settings menu to find the TV Provider menu underneath the Apple Music and Apple TV icons.

3. Locate your TV provider on the list and choose it. You can also use the search box at the top of the page to find it more quickly.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The most common providers appear at the top of the list.

4. Sign in using the same username and password you use to log into your TV provider’s web site or standalone app.

5. When you’re done, tap “Sign In” at the top right of the page.

How to change your TV provider on an iPhone

1. Start the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “TV Provider” in the Settings menu.

3. You should see your TV provider listed. Depending on the provider, either choose “Sign Out” or “Remove Provider.”

4. You might need to confirm this choice, by tapping “Sign Out” again in a pop-up window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Sign out of your existing TV provider to change your service to a new one.

5. Your iPhone will return to the list of TV providers. Find your new provider, select it, and sign in again.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.