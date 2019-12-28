How to set a timer on your Samsung Galaxy S10 camera to take a photo or selfie

Samsung You can use a timer feature on your Samsung Galaxy S10 camera.

You can easily set a time on your Samsung Galaxy S10 camera to take a photo on a two, five or 10 second delay.

The self-timer can be used with both the front and rear cameras so you can also use the feature when taking a selfie.

Your Samsung Galaxy S10 has a self-timer which you can use for taking pictures using either the front or rear camera.

You can set the timer to two, five or 10 seconds on your Samsung Galaxy S10 camera to make staging a photo easier.

You can set different self-timer durations for the front and rear cameras, and the app will remember the setting you’ve used until you change it or turn it off. Here’s how to do it.

How to set the timer on a Samsung Galaxy S10 camera



1. Start the Camera app.

2. At the top of the screen, tap the Self-timer icon. The timer pop-up should show you options that include Off, two, five, and 10. Tap the timer duration you want to use.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the Self-timer button to choose how long of a countdown you want.

3. Compose your photo and tap the Shutter button. You should see a countdown and then the photo will be taken.

If you want to abort the photo before the countdown is completed. Tap the Back button at the bottom left of the screen.

How to set the timer on a Samsung Galaxy S10 camera when taking a selfie



You can use the self-timer to take a selfie, and the process is very similar, except you can trigger the self-timer countdown without tapping the Shutter button.

1. Start the Camera app.

2. Switch to the phone’s front camera by tapping the camera toggle button at the bottom right of the screen, beside the Shutter button.

3. At the top of the screen, tap the Self-timer icon. The timer pop-up should show you options that include Off, two, five, and 10. Tap the timer duration you want to use.

4. Compose your photo and then hold up your palm until you see the countdown on your screen. When in selfie mode, the Samsung Galaxy S10 can detect your palm as a sign that it should take a picture.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When taking a photo using the front camera, you can hold up your palm to trigger the shutter or start the countdown.

