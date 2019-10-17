How to set the time on an Apple Watch manually, and even make it different from the time on your iPhone

Dave Johnson
REUTERS/Robert GalbraithTo set the time on your Apple Watch, you’ll need to go into your Settings app.

Ordinarily, setting the time on your Apple Watch is something you never need to worry about.

Your Watch automatically takes the time from your iPhone, and thus never needs to be adjusted – it’s based on your current time zone, never runs fast or slow, and automatically adjusts for Daylight Saving Time.

Even so, it’s possible to set the time on your Apple Watch manually if you need to. There are two ways to do so.

First, if you want to change the time on both your iPhone and Watch at the same time, you can manually set the time zone settings on your iPhone. To do that, follow the instructions in the article, “How to manually change the time and date on your iPhone, or set it to update automatically based on your location.”

Second, if you only want to change the time on your Apple Watch, you can adjust it from the Settings app on your watch.

How to set the time on an Apple Watch manually

1. Start the Settings app on your Apple Watch. To do that, press the Digital Crown and tap the app icon that’s shaped like a gear.

Apple Watch settings appDave Johnson/Business InsiderStart the Settings app on your Apple Watch to adjust the time.

2. Scroll down and tap “Clock.”

Time 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe time adjustment option is in the Clock settings.

3. On the Clock page, tap “+0 min.”

Time 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe watch displays how many minutes it’s manually set to run ahead of the correct time.

4. Spin the Digital Crown to choose how many minutes ahead you want the clock to display the time, and then tap “Set.” You can set the watch to display a time that’s up to 59 minutes ahead of your iPhone’s correct local time. You can’t change the hour like this, however.

Time 4Dave Johnson/Business InsiderUse the Digital Crown to adjust the time and then tap ‘Set.’

5. Once you’ve set the time how you like, just exit the Settings app.

