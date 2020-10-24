How to change the sleep timer on your Windows 10 computer to save power and prevent screen burn-in

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s easy to set your sleep timer in Windows 10.

To set the sleep timer on Windows 10, you’ll need to open the “Power & Sleep” menu.

The sleep timer in Windows 10 controls how long your PC needs to sit idle before it will go into its power-saving “Sleep” mode.

If you’re concerned with saving battery life, you should be sure to set a short sleep timer.

The sleep timer in Windows 10 controls when your PC goes into “Sleep” mode. This helps prevent screen burn-in, and keeps your computer from using more power than it needs to.

This is especially useful if you’re on an unplugged laptop, and want to keep your PC alive for as long as possible.

By default, most Windows 10 computers will only go to sleep after two hours spent idle. Luckily, you can change this at any time.

How to set the sleep timer on a Windows 10 computer



1. Press the Windows key + Q to bring up the search menu, and type “Sleep” into it.

2. When “Power & sleep settings” appears in the results, click it.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the ‘Power & sleep menu.’

3. In the “Power & Sleep” menu that opens, scroll down to “Sleep.” The drop-down menus there let you control when the PC goes to sleep. If you’re on a laptop, there may be separate options for when the computer is charging and unplugged.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can also choose how long you’d like the screen to stay on before going dark.

4. Click on the drop-down menus to open them, and select how long you want your computer to sit idle before going to sleep.

William Antonelli/Business Insider The shorter the time, the sooner your PC will go to sleep.

Once you close this window, your settings will be saved. You’ve now set your sleep timer.

