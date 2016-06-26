There's a secret Google feature that makes it incredibly easy to set reminders

There are countless apps for organisation and productivity that let you set reminders for things you need to do, but it’s actually super easy to simply set yourself a reminder using Google.

What makes Google so good at reminders? You can set a reminder simply by typing in the Google search box, just like you would if you were actually searching something.

It’s insanely easy because there’s nothing easier than performing a Google search. It’s especially useful if you need to set a reminder while you’re in the middle of something and you want minimum interruption of your workflow.

The only app you need is Google Now. It comes standard with all Android phones, but if you haven’t activated it already, it’s time to do so.

Just type “remind me to X at Y time/place” in the Google search box, and a box will appear with your reminder and the options to choose when or where you want to be reminded.

After setting that up, click “Remind me on Google Now,” and you’ll get a notification on your mobile device with your reminder at the time or place you set the reminder for.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that iPhone users can use Google Now, I haven’t managed to get a reminder alert notification on my iPhone. The reminder did show up in my notifications shade, but I didn’t get an audible or visible alert.

Also, you can’t set a reminder within half an hour of setting it, and it won’t work if you type in the web address bar. You have to type “remind me…” in the Google search box.

Otherwise, this is the best and easiest way to set up a reminder, and it might actually help me get more organised.

