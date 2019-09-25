With iOS 13, you can set daily and yearly reading goals on your iPhone in Apple Books — here's how to do it

Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock It’s easy to set reading goals on your iPhone in Apple Books with iOS 13.

You can set reading goals on your iPhone in Apple Books if your phone is running iOS 13.

It’s possible to set reading goals for how many minutes you read per day, and how many books you read per year.

The app will set your reading goals at five minutes per day and three books per year, but it’s easy to customise and set your own reading goals in Apple Books with iOS 13.

From the Kindle to Scribd to Google Play Books, there is no shortage of ebook readers for the iPhone.

But thanks to iOS 13, the Apple Books app now lets you set up reading goals to keep track of how much you’re reading, and perhaps encourage you to read more often.

Apple Books has two reading goals: It tracks how many minutes per day you read, as well as how many books you read per year. By default, the app sets a goal of five minutes per day and three books per year, but those are easy to adjust.

Here’s how to set your own reading goals.

How to set a daily reading goal on your iPhone with Apple Books and iOS 13



1. Start the Apple Books app. (If it’s not installed on your iPhone, you might need to download Apple Books from the App Store).

2. Tap “Reading Now” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Scroll to the bottom, where you should see your Reading Goals.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The bottom of the Reading Now tab displays your Reading Goals.

4. Tap the time displayed under “Today’s Reading.” If you haven’t read anything yet, it will say “0:00.” Your daily goal details page will open.

5. At the bottom of the page, tap “Adjust Goal.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If five minutes a day isn’t enough, you can change your reading goals.

6. Set your desired reading goal and then tap “Done.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Specify how much you want to read every day.

7. Tap the Close button at the top of the page.

How to set a yearly reading goal on your iPhone with Apple Books and iOS 13



Below the daily reading goal, you should see “Books Read This Year.” If you don’t see this section, it may not appear until you complete your first book.

1. Tap one of the books under “Books Read This Year.” The yearly goals details page will open.

2. At the bottom of the page, tap “Adjust Goal.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can also set how many books you’d like to read over the course of the year.

3. Set your desired reading goal and then tap “Done.”

4. Tap the Close button at the top of the page.

