How to set a print area in Google Sheets, so you can print selected cells or sheets

Google Sheets is part of the Google suite of online office programs. It’s a spreadsheet program similar to Microsoft‘s “Excel” or OpenOffice “Calc.”

The print area is how much of your spreadsheet will be printed, and in what way.

You can change the print area of Sheets in one of two ways – by printing only certain cells, or by changing the layout on the page.

Here’s how to do both.

How to print selected cells in Google Sheets



1. Open the Sheets document you wish to print.

Ross James/Business Insider A Sheets document.

2. Highlight the cells you want to print.

Ross James/Business Insider Highlighted cells.

3. Hit Ctrl + P on a PC, or Command + P on a Mac, or go to File, then select Print at the very bottom of the list.

4. In Print options, choose “selected cells.”

Ross James/Business Insider Change to print ‘selected cells.’

5. This will only print the highlighted region of the current sheet. Highlighting cells across sheets will not group them together.

How to change the print layout in Google Sheets



1. You can use the same option as above to choose to print only one sheet, or all sheets in the document. To print all sheets in a document, select “workbook” from the print options.

Ross James/Business Insider You can select to print the current sheet, workbook, or selected cells.

2. If you’re having trouble printing on one page, then you can adjust the Margins to “Narrow,” or select “Fit to page” under scale.

If that doesn’t work, then you can adjust the scale more precisely by setting Scale to “Custom number” and entering the preferred scale as a percentage number. Larger numbers make the sheet or cell bigger on the page and smaller numbers take up less space on the page.

Ross James/Business Insider Set custom scaling.

