iOS 14 allows you to set a photo, emoji, or text as the icon for a group chat in your iPhone Messages app — here's how to do it

You can set a photo as the icon for Messages group chats on an iPhone running iOS 14.

You can also set an emoji, Memoji, or text for the group chat icon.

Everyone in the conversation needs to be using iMessage for this to work.

To set the image, tap the top of a conversation, tap “info,” and then tap “Change Name and Photo.”

Starting with iOS 14, you now have some new ways to customise group conversations in the iPhoneMessages app. If you frequently use group conversations to stay in touch with friends, family, or coworkers, for example, you can assign a unique group photo or emoji.

You can only set group photos for messages in which all the members are using iMessage â€” if even one person is not using iMessage, you can’t set an image.

How to set a photo for Messages group chats on an iPhone



1. Open the Messages app and open an existing conversation.

2. Tap the names in the conversation at the top of the screen. You should see the title bar expand.

3. Tap “info.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the names in the conversation at the top of the screen to see the info button.

4. On the conversation’s details page, tap “Change Name and Photo.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose ‘Change Name and Photo’ to select an image for your conversation.

5. Set the group image using any of the tools on this screen â€” you can take a photo, choose an image from your photo gallery, add an emoji, set a Memoji, or even type a name. When you’re finished, tap “Done.” Everyone in the group should get the new image atop their conversation.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select any kind of image or emoji you like.

