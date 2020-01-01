How to set parental controls and block websites on a Chromebook by setting up Google Family Link

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu You can set up parental controls on your Chromebook to block or allow certain websites or apps.

You can easily set parental controls on your Chromebook to supervise screen time, website access, and more.

To do so, you’ll have to access your settings on your Chromebook desktop and also set up Google Family Link.

Family link allows you to supervise up to five children and manage account settings online or through an app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You may find yourself wanting to set parental controls to supervise a family member’s screen time – and it’s easy to do so on Chromebook.

To set the parental controls, access the “Privacy and security” tab in the settings on your desktop.

You’ll also have to set up Google Family Link. After entering your information, you’ll be prompted to filter your child’s apps and activities through ratings and other restrictions.

You can access even more settings from the Google Family Link app or by logging onto families.google.com at any time.

Here’s how to set up Google Family Link and other parental controls on your Chromebook.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to set up

Google

Family Link on a Chromebook



1. Click in the bottom right hand corner of your desktop, where you’ll find the icons for the network and battery percentage along with the digital clock.

2. Click on the gear icon at the top of the pop-up to open your settings.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click the gear icon.

3. Click on “Advanced” on the right hand toolbar to open more options. A dropdown menu should appear.

4. Click on “Privacy and security.”

5. Scroll down to the “People” section where you’ll find “Parental Controls.” Click the “Set up” button to begin.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Set up parental controls.

6. A pop-up will appear. Click the blue “Get started” button.

7. The next page will detail how to set up parental controls and what features are offered. Click “Next” to move on.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The parental control pop-up.

8. The next screen will ask, “Is this the child you want to supervise?” Click the blue “Yes” button to continue or click “No” to log into a different account.

9. The following page will detail how the Chromebook can be supervised, but any iPhones or iPads can’t be monitored with Family Link. Click “Next” once you have read through the instructions.

10. Log into the parent account (the Google Account you’ll use to supervise any children) on the next few pages with your email or phone followed by your password. Click ENTER or the blue “Next” button to continue after entering your account information.

11. You’ll now find yourself on the “About supervision” page. Read the information provided by scrolling or clicking “More.” Finally, enter your password at the bottom. Click “Agree” when you’re done.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Enter your password to agree to supervision.

Your accounts will now link. Once you’ve set up Family Link, you can always add children to supervise through families.google.com. Your Chromebook will also prompt you to download the Family Link app. You can continue on in your Chromebook settings to review apps and manage restrictions, though some settings are offered only through the mobile app.

How to set parental controls on a Chromebook to restrict apps, block websites, and more



1. Click “Next” once your accounts are linked, following the above steps.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your accounts are linked.

2. Review apps by switching toggles on and off to allow access to certain ones. Click more to continue.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. The next page will allow you to set filters and ratings for certain categories. For example, you can set the rating for apps and games to Everyone, Everyone 10+, Teen, Mature 17+, or Adults only 18+. You can also set purchasing limitations, such as approval required for all content or only for in-app purchases. Click “OK” after making each change. You can access these restrictions in your settings at any time.

4. Click “Next” to continue, where you’ll be prompted to download the Family Link app. Click “Next” again.

5. Click “Sign out” to finish the setup process. Google will automatically send you an email to download the app. You can also access settings to block websites online.

6. Head to families.google.com and click on the account you wish to supervise.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select your supervised member.

7. Select on “Websites on Chrome” from the toolbar on the left hand side.

8. Click “Only allow certain sites” followed by “Manage sites.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Websites on Chrome.

9. Click “Blocked sites” under Advanced Settings. It will show a total count of how many sites you’ve blocked underneath.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Approved and blocked sites.

10. You’ll be able to add any sites you don’t want your child to visit. Click the pink plus (+) sign at the bottom right hand corner of the screen. Type or copy and paste the URL you wish to block. Click the blue “Block” option when you’re ready. You can always undo this later. Additionally, you can choose to add “Approved sites” on the previous page which will allow your child access to only certain websites.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Add a website to block.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.