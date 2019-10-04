How to set an alarm on an iPad in 2 different ways

AP Images You can set and edit alarms on an iPad using the Clock app.

You can set an alarm on your iPad with your Clock app or with Siri.

Once set, you can edit your iPad’s alarm at any time to make sure that it always goes off when you need it to.

While Siri is perfect for setting or toggling the alarm on and off, you need the Clock app to customise other aspects of it, like what days it goes off on.

You can set a near unlimited amount of alarms on your iPad, for whatever purpose you want. You can even customise them to only repeat on certain days of the week.

While you can set alarms through the Clock app, you can also easily turn your alarms on or off just by speaking to Siri. However, to customise your alarm’s tone and repeats, you have to use the iPad’s Clock app.

How to set an alarm on your iPad with the Clock app



1. Tap on the Clock app’s icon to open it – it just looks like a clock.

2. Tap the “Alarm” icon in the toolbar on the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the + sign in the upper right corner.

4. A new menu will appear that allows you to pick what time you want to set the alarm for.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can scroll to whatever time you’d like to set the alarm for.

5. You can also set it up to recur on certain days (for example, the same time Monday-Friday) by tapping “Repeat” and picking the days you want it to go off on.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can set your alarm to recur every day, or only on certain days.

6. Tap “Save” in the top-right to officially add your new alarm.

7. On the alarm screen, you can turn any alarm on or off by tapping their switch.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Tap the switch below the time to turn that alarm on or off.

8. If you want to edit or delete an alarm, tap “Edit” in the top-right corner, and then select the alarm you want to edit.

How to set an alarm using Siri



1. Activate Siri by holding down your iPad’s home button. Or, if you have it enabled, just say, “Hey, Siri.”

2. Once Siri is listening, say, “Siri, set an alarm.”

3. Siri will ask you what time you want to set your alarm for.

4. Say the time. Your alarm will be set for that time.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Siri will show you the alarm, so you can confirm it’s correct.

If you want to customise the settings to repeat, however, you’ll need to edit it using your Clock app.

You can also use Siri to activate an alarm you’ve already set.

5. If you want to turn on an alarm, say “Siri, turn on alarm.”

6. Siri will ask you to tap which alarm you want to turn on. Tap that one.

7. You’ve now turned on your alarm.

