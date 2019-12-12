How to set an alarm on your Android phone or tablet in 4 simple steps

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to set an alarm on your Android phone or tablet.

You can set an alarm on your Android device – as well as start a timer, use a stopwatch, and check the time around the world – through the built-in Clock app.

When you set an alarm, you can customise its ringer noise, its snooze settings, and more.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s a sad fact of life that on most days, we have to get out of bed earlier than we’d like. Luckily, nearly every device nowadays has some sort of alarm feature to keep you on schedule.

This includes your Android phone and tablet, which comes pre-loaded with a Clock app that’s reliable, easy to use, and very persuasive.

Here’s how to set an alarm on your Android device, so you never accidentally sleep in again.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to set an alarm on an Android phone or tablet



To set an alarm on Android, first open the Clock app. If it’s not already on your homescreen, you can find it by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and going through your App menu.

1. Tap on the “ALARM” tab at the top-left of the Clock app.

2. Press the plus symbol (+) at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Set the time by scrolling through the numbers, the date by tapping on the word “Date,” and how often you want the alarm to go off under the word “Repeat.”

3. Take a moment to customise the alarm’s sound, snooze, and vibration options, and name it if you’d like.

Steven John/Business Insider There are several ways to customise an alarm on your Android.

4. Hit “SAVE” and you’re done.

Once you’ve made your alarm, you can turn it on and off by flipping the switch next to its time.

Steven John/Business Insider The switch will be grayed out when the alarm is off.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.