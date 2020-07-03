How to set an age limit on your Instagram business account so that only users above a certain age can follow it

Lilly Roadstones/Getty Images It’s possible to set an age limit on your Instagram account in a few simple steps.

You can set an age limit on your Instagram account so that only users above a certain age will be able to follow you.

To set an age limit, you’ll need to have an Instagram Business or Creator account.

You can set individual age limits for every country that users might visit you from, or one single age limit for everyone.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

You have to be 13 or older to join Instagram. However, there are some things posted on Instagram that might not be appropriate for even teenagers.

This is where age limits come in. If you have an Instagram Business or Creator account, there’s a feature in your settings menu that allows you to set the minimum age for people to see your account.

This feature is perfect for businesses like nightclubs, or artists who want to make sure nobody under 21 can see their content. You can even age restrict by country – for example, you could set the limit to 21 in the US, but 18 in places like Canada or the UK.

Here’s how to set an age limit on your account using the Instagram app for iPhone and Android devices.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to set an age limit on your Instagram account



If you have a Business account, here’s how to set an age limit for it.

1. In the Instagram app, go to your profile.

2. Tap the three lines in the top-right corner to open the menu, and select “Settings.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open your settings.

3. In the settings menu, tap “Business” or “Creator.”

If you don’t see these options, it means you don’t have a Business or Creator account. You can change this in your Account menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the ‘Business’ or ‘Creator’ option.

4. From the Business or Creator menu, select the option labelled “Minimum Age.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select the ‘Minimum Age’ option.

5. From here, you have two options: Simply add one overarching default minimum age, or set restrictions selectively by country.

To add a single default age, simply tap the “Add” button to the right of the “Default” option and enter the desired minimum age.

To specify the age limit by country, tap the “Add” button next to “By Country” instead, and follow the on-screen instructions to select a country.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Set the minimum age, then tap ‘Done’ in the top-right corner to finish.

When you’re finished, tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.