How to set a dinner table no matter how formal the occasion

Table settings will vary depending on the type of event and the food being served.

Set up silverware and glassware so guests can work from the outside in and top to bottom.

A floral centerpiece is a perfect way to complete any tablescape.

On the days you’re not bringing your dinner to the couch, you may want to set your table to enjoy a meal with company. Whether you’re entertaining friends casually, hosting a holiday party, or preparing a more formal dinner, there are rules to consider for the proper table setting.

“It’s important to set a table properly so that you can create the best dining experience for, not only yourself, but also your guests,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann says. This creates a welcoming environment so everyone feels comfortable and excited to enjoy their meal.

Not all table settings are good for every scenario, though, so if you’re inviting people over for a meal in the near future, read on for Swann’s professional tips on how to set a table for any scenario.

Basic table setting

“Your basic table setting is used for everyday living,” Swann says. This includes daily meals, simple dining solo or with friends or immediate family, or other laid-back scenarios. In other words, the basic table is the low-maintenance setting you choose when you don’t have to “impress” anyone or you’re not celebrating a special event. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Start with placemats. Since you typically won’t use a tablecloth with a basic table setting, placemats are a must to protect your table, unless it’s not a material that can easily be scratched like marble.

Gather the necessary dishes, glasses, and silverware. For the basic setting, you’ll need a dinner plate, dinner fork, dinner knife, and water glass.

Arrange each item appropriately. In the center of the placemat, set up your dinner plate. Fold your napkin and place it directly to the left of the plate with the dinner fork on top. Place your dinner knife to the right of the plate (sharp edge facing toward the plate). Finally, place the water glass above the plate slightly to the right.

Casual or informal table setting

Holiday parties, baby showers, birthday brunches, or other celebratory festivities at home where guests are involved, Swann notes, will typically require a casual setting that’s beautiful yet not intimidatingly so. For a casual table, you’ll need to:

Choose a tablecloth and/or placemats. Though a tablecloth is not necessary for the casual table setting, it can certainly elevate a tablescape in a slightly fancier setting.

Gather the necessary dishes, glasses, and silverware. For the casual setting, you’ll need dinner and salad plates, soup bowl, napkin, dinner fork, dinner knife, soup spoon, water glass, and wine glass.

Arrange each item appropriately. In the center of the placemat, set up your dinner plate with the salad plate on top and soup bowl on top of that. Fold your napkin and place it directly to the left of the dinner plate with the dinner fork on top.

Place your dinner knife to the right of the plate (sharp edge facing toward the plate) and your soup spoon directly to the right of the knife. Finally, place the water glass above the plate slightly to the right and the wine glass slightly to its right, slightly above it.

Quick tip: Always adapt your table settings to the meal being served. While there is a recommended setup for each type of event, if you’re not serving soup at your dinner, for example, don’t include a soup bowl in the setup.



Dinner party or formal table setting

Whether you’re hosting a fancy dinner party, setting up for an important business meal, or getting ready for a wedding, a proper formal table setting will go a long way to impress guests. To set the perfect formal table, you’ll need to:

Choose a tablecloth and/or placemats. A tablecloth is a non-negotiable part of the formal dinner setting. Placemats can also be added if they fit your aesthetic, but they are not a necessity.

Gather the necessary dishes, glasses, and silverware. For the formal setting, you’ll need a charger (a large, flat platter dish used to catch any food that falls during the previous courses – and/or as a plate for the main course), salad and bread plates, soup bowl, cloth napkin, salad and dinner forks, dinner and butter knives, soup and dessert spoons, water glass, and both red and white wine glasses.

Arrange each item appropriately. In the center of the placemat, set up your charger with the salad plate on top and soup bowl on top of that. Fold your napkin and place it directly to the left of the dinner plate with the dinner fork atop it, closest to the charger, and the salad fork to its left.

Place your dinner knife to the right of the plate (sharp edge facing toward the plate) and your soup spoon directly to the right of the knife. Just above the charger, the dessert spoon should rest horizontally with the handle toward the right.

The bread plate should go above the forks and napkin with the butter knife laid horizontally across the center of it (sharp edge facing down and handle side on the right). Finally, place the water glass above the dinner knife, the red wine glass to its right, slightly above it, and the white wine glass below it in between both.

Tips and tricks for table setting

Placemats can be layered atop a tablecloth at a more formal table. svetikd/Getty Images

Before getting intimidated, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you set your table, particularly as you start to inch toward more formal setups.

Work from the outside, in and top to bottom. When using utensils, glasses, bowls, and plates for various courses, work from the outside, in and top to bottom.

When using utensils, glasses, bowls, and plates for various courses, work from the outside, in and top to bottom. Remember BMW. B read, M eal, W ater/ W ine, that is. Your bread plate and fork should go on the left, your meal in the middle, and your beverages on the right.

read, eal, ater/ ine, that is. Your bread plate and fork should go on the left, your meal in the middle, and your beverages on the right. Never forget the salt and pepper. No matter the table setting, you should always have salt and pepper on the table. Your salt shaker (the one with more holes) should be placed to the right of the pepper shaker at the center of the table in between any two opposite place settings.

No matter the table setting, you should always have salt and pepper on the table. Your salt shaker (the one with more holes) should be placed to the right of the pepper shaker at the center of the table in between any two opposite place settings. Chargers are not just decorative. In the formal table setting, Swann notes that chargers can be used as the dinner plate and should be removed before dessert. If the chargers are only intended to be used for decorative purposes, a dinner plate should be set on top of it, below the salad plate.

In the formal table setting, Swann notes that chargers can be used as the dinner plate and should be removed before dessert. If the chargers are only intended to be used for decorative purposes, a dinner plate should be set on top of it, below the salad plate. Always use a tablecloth for formal table settings. Tablecloths for basic and casual settings are optional but they should always come first with a formal table setting.

Tablecloths for basic and casual settings are optional but they should always come first with a formal table setting. Floral centerpieces are a classic, elegant choice. This can work for any of the table settings, from basic to formal, and do not have to break the bank. Flowers from your local grocery store will do. Votive candles are another budget-friendly centerpiece addition, too.

This can work for any of the table settings, from basic to formal, and do not have to break the bank. Flowers from your local grocery store will do. Votive candles are another budget-friendly centerpiece addition, too. Coordinate your decor. Tablecloth, placemats, napkins, and centerpieces will be the focal point of your tablescape. Be sure they all work together without clashing.

Tablecloth, placemats, napkins, and centerpieces will be the focal point of your tablescape. Be sure they all work together without clashing. Place cards can bring it up a notch. Especially in formal settings, name place cards are a touch of personalization that can really act as the icing on the cake.

Insider’s takeaway

Once you know what you’re doing, party planning and table setting becomes a bit less stressful. Remember some of the simple tips above, save our table setting graphics for reference, and have fun. Your guests will feel welcome no matter the setup, so don’t be afraid to mix it up a bit and add your own personalized touches, like place cards or fun napkin rings (to place the napkins on the plates as decor).

