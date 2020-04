How to set a reminder on an Android device using Google Calendar or Google Keep

dennizn/Shutterstock It’s easy to set a reminder on Android to remind yourself about all the tasks you need to complete.

You can easily set a reminder on Android using the Google Calendar or Google Keep apps.

Google Calendar is useful for scheduled reminders, such as appointments and meetings, while Google Keep is helpful to remind you of things that aren’t necessary events or due dates.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Back in the day, before the advent of technology, people tried all sorts of things to remind themselves of things they knew they’d forget – they’d tie strings around their fingers, write on their hands or keep a list or journal on them at all times.

As technology began to develop, we began to see things like PDAs and other devices that helped to digitally organise one’s schedule and tasks.

Now, the smartphone has combined various organisation devices to remind users about their tasks by delivering them timely notifications, making it nearly impossible for people to forget.

If you have an Android device, Google gives you two ways to set reminders for yourself: In a scheduled format via the Calendar app, or as a list or note via Google Keep.

Here’s how to set a reminder on Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to set a reminder on Android via Google Calendar

1. Choose a date on the calendar and tap it.

2. In the bottom right corner of the screen, tap the plus button.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the + button.

3. From the pop-up list, select “Reminder.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Reminder.’

4. Set the specifics of the reminder, including name, time, and whether it repeats, then tap “Save.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Fill in the details, then tap ‘Save.’

How to set a reminder on Android via Google Keep

1. Tap the plus sign in the lower right corner to add a new note.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the + at the bottom.

2. Add the text for your note, then tap the bell icon in the top right corner (the middle icon of the three) to add a reminder.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Type the note, then tap the bell icon.

3. Choose whether you would like to set the reminder to come up at a certain time, or a specific place.

For example, your note could remind you to get milk when you arrive at the grocery store.

4. Fill in the specifics as prompted, then tap “Save.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose a time or location, fill in the specifics, then tap ‘Save.’

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.