A startup called Quirky invented a tool that will easily let you separate an egg yolk.

It’s called Pluck, and it acts as a suction tool:

One of these will run you about 12 bucks, but Vine user Luke Ducey figured out a cheaper way to do the same thing using a water bottle:

