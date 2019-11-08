How to send money on Venmo to anyone with an account, and set a privacy setting for payments

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider It only takes a minute to send money on Venmo.

Venmo is an app-based payment service, available for Android and iPhone, where users can send, request, and receive money.

Venmo allows you to link your debit and credit cards as well as bank accounts to send payments to friends and family within the US.

Learning how to send money on Venmo is easy. Here’s what you need to know.

How to send money on Venmo using the app



1. Launch the Venmo app from the home screen on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. In the top-right hand corner of the screen, tap the payment icon, which looks like a pen and pad with a money symbol. This is where you can send and request money.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Tap the payment icon in the upper right-hand corner.

3. Next, in the textbox, enter the username of the person you want to pay. You can also find them in your list of friends by scrolling down. If you enter in the name of someone who you’ve never sent money to before, you’ll be asked to confirm that you’re choosing the right person.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Enter the Venmo username of the person you want to pay.

4. Enter the amount you want to send.

5. Here, write a brief memo or description of what the payment is for. You can also alter who can see the payment by tapping the icon near the bottom of the page that reads “Friends,” “Public,” or “Private.”

6. Once you’ve filled out the payment amount and memo, select “Pay.”

7. For the final step, you can specify how you’d like to pay – choose between the credit and debit cards or bank accounts linked to your Venmo.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Enter your memo, specify how you’d like to pay, and then select ‘Pay’ at the bottom.

8. If everything looks good, tap “Pay” at the bottom of the page. You will then receive a confirmation email and the transaction will appear on your Venmo profile page, and in your feed.

