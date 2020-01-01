How to send money on the Cash App on your iPhone or Android

Henry Nicholls/Reuters You can send money to anyone on Cash App using their phone number, email address, or $cashtag.

If there was an easier app than Cash App for sending cash from one person to another, I would certainly share it with you, but I certainly haven’t found it yet.

This simple app lets users transfer funds with just a few taps on their smartphone screen, once you’ve linked an active bank account to the app.

Here’s how to send money to another Cash App user.

How to send money on the Cash App



1. Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android and tap the “$” symbol in the bottom-centre of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider You need to have an active bank account in order to use Cash App.

2. Enter the amount of money you want to send.

3. Tap the word “Pay” at the bottom-right corner.

Steven John/Business Insider Tap ‘Pay.’

4. Enter the email, phone number, or $cashtag of the recipient.

5. Enter a brief memo noting the purpose of the payment beside the word “For.”

6. Tap “Pay” and your money will be sent to the recipient.

Steven John/Business Insider A ‘$cashtag’ is the unique Cash App username each person creates when setting up an account.

