How to send a Memoji on WhatsApp on your iPhone with iOS 13

- It’s easy to create and send a Memoji on WhatsApp conversations using an iPhone if the device is running iOS 13.
- Apple has honed its Memoji tool as a way to personalise your emoticons, much like Bitmoji.
We’ve come a long way from the days of typing out colons, semicolons, and parentheses on our keyboards as a means to add personality to messages.
And with this year’s iPhoneiOS 13 update, Apple has created its most customisable way yet to express ourselves in text: Memoji stickers.
After personalizing your Memoji avatar, you can easily incorporate it in texts across platforms, including the messaging service WhatsApp.
Here’s how to get started adding personality to your WhatsApp conservations with iPhoneMemoji.
How to send Memojis in WhatsApp on iPhone
1. Open WhatsApp.
2. In a conversation, tap where you would like to insert your Memoji.
3. Tap the smiley face icon in the bottom left of your keyboard, to pull up the Emoji keyboard.
4. Tap “Continue” to customise your Memoji if you haven’t already.
5. To send a Memoji, tap the three faces icon above the Emoji keyboard, and select the Memoji you’d like to send.
Because Memojis are Apple and not a third-party developer, you don’t have to worry about copying and pasting them into a message.
They can be inserted into the message with just one tap of your finger on the Memoji you want to include.
