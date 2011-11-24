How To "Send Link" Via Email In Chrome

This is what sending a link looks like in Firefox

I’m a recovering Firefox user who just switched to Chrome.So far so good.



But one feature I almost immediately found missing in Chrome that I was used to in Firefox was the ability to email Web pages easily by right clicking anywhere on a Web page and select “Send Link…” from a pop-up menu.

The good news is that someone clever out there came up with a workaround.

Here is what you do…

Start in Chrome.

Go to the Bookmarks drop down menu on the top of your browser.

Drag to Bookmark Manager. A page will open in your browser.

Click on Bookmarks Bar in the left pane.

Right click in the field of white space underneath your bookmarks.

Select “Add Page” from the pop-up menu.

In the first box, type “Email Link.” In the URL field, put: javascript:location.href=’mailto:?SUBJECT=’+document.title+’&BODY=’+escape(location.href);

Boom, now you have a bookmarklet for emailling stories in your bookmarks bar.

