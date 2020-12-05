How to send a large video file on an Android device in 3 different ways

thianchai sitthikongsak/Getty Images

The easiest way to send a large video on Android is to share a link to the video file from Google Photos, where the video is usually automatically synced.

Most video files are too large to send directly to your contacts.

You can also share links to large video files from any major cloud storage service like Dropbox and OneDrive.

Unlike photos, which are easy to share with anyone via text message, email, Facebook, or a handful of other methods, videos are often a problem â€” they can be too large to send through cellular data or Wi-Fi. Except for very short video clips, you usually can’t directly share video files with other people. But there are a few simple solutions for sending large video files from your Android device.

How to send large videos on Android by sharing a link



The easiest way to share a video on any Android phone is by sharing a link to the video on Google Photos. This technique relies on Google Photos to sync your photos and videos with the cloud, which is on by default for most people. Here’s what you need to do:

1. Start the Google Photos app on your phone.

2. Find the video you want to share, then tap and hold it until the toolbar appears at the top of the screen.

3. Tap the Share icon.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap and hold a video in Google Photos to see the toolbar with a Share button at the top of the screen.

4. In the pop-up window, tap “Create link.” After a moment, you’ll see a message that the link has been copied.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the ‘Create link’ button to share your video with others.

5. Tap the app you want to share the link in. Depending on the app, you should now see the link pasted into the message, ready to send, or a list of contacts you can choose to send it to.

How to send large videos on a Samsung Galaxy phone by sharing a link



Samsung offers its own way to share videos with a link, but unlike Google Photos, Samsung generates a temporary link â€” the video isn’t stored permanently in the cloud, so you don’t need to have available online storage space to do this.

1. Start the Gallery app on your Samsung phone.

2. Tap and hold the video you want to share for one to two seconds. When you lift your finger, you should see a toolbar at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap “Share.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After selecting a video, tap ‘Share’ at the bottom of the screen.

4. In the list of apps, tap “Link Sharing.”

5. In the pop-up window, tap “Copy” and then paste the link in the app you want to use. Alternatively, you can just tap an app from the list in the pop-up window and the link will automatically appear in the selected app.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select an app from the list to share your video.

How to send large video on Android using other cloud services



While Google Photos is generally the easiest solution, you might not have enough available storage space to store your videos there, or you might opt not to sync with Google Photos. If that’s the case, you can use a different cloud storage service instead. You can share videos with Dropbox, OneDrive, or any other major cloud service.

Both Dropbox and OneDrive have the option to automatically upload photos and videos, much like Google Photos. After installing the app on your phone and setting the option for automatic uploads, you can select and share photos from within those apps.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider OneDrive can automatically upload your videos to the cloud, where you can share links with other people.

