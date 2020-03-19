Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider To send GIFs on Google Hangouts on your desktop, you first have to add Giphy to your G Suite.

You can easily send GIFs in your Google Hangouts chats using your computer.

You can only add a Giphy bot to Google Hangouts if you have permission from one of your G Suite administrators.

Here’s what you need to do in order to add the Giphy bot to your hangout, and start sending GIFs.

GIFs have become somewhat essential online, and if you use Google Hangouts to chat with friends or coworkers, you’ve probably noticed the lack of the feature on the platform. However, there is a way to get them, but there are some restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know to add GIFs to Google Hangouts via the Giphy bot.

How to add the Giphy bot to Google Hangouts

Before you get started, be aware that this will only work if you have a G Suite account and your administrator has given you the proper permissions.

1. Go to chat.google.com on your Mac or PC and select the desired conversation.

2. Click the plus sign in the bot section.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the plus sign.

3. Enter “Giphy” in the search box and select it when it appears.

4. Click “Add to room.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the blue ‘Add to room’ button.

5. In the pop-up, enter the name of the room that you’d like to add Giphy to and then click “Add.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Enter the room name.

How to send GIFs on Google Hangouts using your computer

1. Open “Chat” and navigate to the desired conversation (if you aren’t already there).

2. Enter “@GIPHY” followed by a search query to search for related GIFs and get a random option – or enter “@GIPHY choose” followed by your query to see 25 options that match your query (you would then be able to scroll through those options using the “previous” and “next” options).

If you don’t like the results on the random GIF search, you can click either “Try again” or “Delete.”

