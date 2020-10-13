How to send photos or other files on Skype using a computer or mobile device

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

You can send any kind of file using Skype on your desktop. On your phone, you can only send photos.

To send files on the Skype desktop app, you can simply drag files into the app.

Skype has a 300 MB limit on files that can be shared.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Skype makes it easy to share files with your contacts, whether you’re in a chat, conference, or call. On a desktop computer, you can share any kind of file, but if you’re using a phone, your options are more limited.

How to send files on Skype using the desktop app



Open the Skype app and begin a text chat with the person you want to share a file with.

There are two ways to share the file:

Find the file on your desktop and drag it into the Skype app. You should see a message in Skype that says “Drop file or contact details to send.” After you drop the file in the app, click the Send message arrow to complete the transfer.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can drag and drop files into the Skype app to share them.

If you prefer, click the “Add Files” icon to the right of the text message field. In the “Open File” window, choose the file you want to send and then click “Open.” Click the “Send message” arrow to complete the transfer.

You can send more than one file at a time, but note that you have a maximum file size limit of 300MB. If you try sending larger files, you will see an error message.

Also, if you are in a video chat or conference meeting, you need to open the chat window to send a file.

How to send files on Skype using the mobile app



You can send files using the Skype mobile app, but you are limited to sending photos â€” you can take a picture with the camera or send photos stored in your photo album.

1. Open the Skype app on your phone and begin a text chat with the person you want to share a file with.

2. Tap the camera icon at the bottom right of the screen, to the right of the text message field.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the camera icon at the bottom right of the screen to share a photo.

3. Take a photo or tap the photo album icon in the camera app and select a photo.

4. Tap “Done.”

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.