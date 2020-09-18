How to send a fax without a fax machine using a free online tool

Westend61/Getty Images You can send a fax online without a physical fax machine.

You can send a fax without a fax machine at any time, using free services online.

The website GotFreeFax lets you upload documents and images, and send them to any fax number.

You can send up to six pages per day for free – after that, you’ll need to pay about a dollar per 10 pages.

This service only lets you send faxes without a fax machine, not receive them.

While fax machines might seem archaic now, the truth is that many companies and organisations still use them.

This can cause real problems if you need to send a fax, but don’t have access to a fax machine of your own.

Luckily, there are a variety of ways to send faxes without a fax machine. One of these options is GotFreeFax, which lets you send a limited number of pages for free, and then more for a small fee afterwards. Other options, like Send2Fax, have you pay a set price upfront to send a large number of faxes.

In this guide, we’ll use GotFreeFax. Note that GotFreeFax only lets you send faxes â€” to receive them as well, you’ll need to use another service.

How to send a fax without using a fax machine



1. Visit the GotFreeFax website.

2. In the “Sender Info” fields, enter your name, and email address. Note that while there is a field for fax number, if you don’t have one, you can leave this field blank.

3. Under the “Receiver Info” field, enter the name and fax number of the receiver. You can also enter their email address and company name if you have it. Otherwise, these fields can also be left blank. You can also enter a subject if you want.

4. In the “Fax Content” section, type in any text you want to accompany your document. Then choose up to ten files to attach and fax. Note that these files can be in JPG, PDF, or Doc format. Checking “Use No-Ad Free Cover Page” at the top will add a cover page to your fax.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Upload more files’ to add up to ten attachments.

5. When you’ve completed all necessary steps, click “Send FREE Fax Now!” in the “Free Fax Service” button below the fields you’ve just filled out. There’s a premium service available to the right of that field, should you need to send more pages.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider There’s a limit to how many faxes you can send for free.

6. Your fax should then be sent to the desired recipient. Note that there is a limit of two free faxes per day, with a maximum of three pages per fax for the free version.

