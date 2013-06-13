How To Send An Email That The Feds Can't Read

hackNY via FlickrMaybe you want to fight Prism and keep your communications very private. Maybe you just like secret codes.



There’s an awesome free tool called Infoencrypt that will garble up your messages and make them unreadable to everyone except the intended recipient. It does this by using a secret keyword as the tool of encryption.

The only way to make sense of your message is to paste it into the tool, type the correct password, and Infoencrypt will spit out a decrypted message.

Here’s a sample message I just wrote. Look at how useless it is. But what happens when you copy and paste it into the tool and use “diehard3” as the password to decrypt it?

PUG2nMwYQOtIh4hEE8APbA==

This is effective encryption because there’s no one-for-one character substitution, using “P” to represent “H” or “2” to represent “F,” for example. This method enables a computer to use the same character to stand for multiple characters. Even the number of letters in the encoded message doesn’t match up with the length of the true message. All good news to someone concerned with information security.

Despite these advantages, your message’s security hinges entirely on your keyword/password remaining secret. Infoencrypt has the following pointers to help you pick a strong one:

Use passwords at least 8 characters long.

Do not use simple passwords (like ‘123456’, ‘qwerty’, etc), because they can be easily broken.

Do not send passwords inside the encrypted message. Transmit the password using another channel, such as over the phone.

Use a unique password for every message.

Happy emailing!

