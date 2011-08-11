Here's How To Schedule Emails To Fire Off Later, Just Like In The Old AOL Days

Back in the old days of AOL, there used to be an option to schedule an email for sending “later.”



As email clients and providers have modernized, the feature has been mysteriously left in the dust.

With Boomerang, you can bring back the novelty (and surprisingly useful) function, as well as much more.

Boomerang is named for its title feature: “snoozing” an email for later. This means that you can remove an email from your inbox to clean things up, but in a specified amount of time, the email will return to your inbox.

To us, a more important feature is the “Send Later” button Boomerang adds to Gmail. You can schedule an email to be sent later, whether it’s in a minute, an hour, a day, or any other time frame you can think of.

One genius feature is the “Send Tomorrow Morning” option. Often times, you don’t want an email to get lumped in with someone’s evening emails.

Instead, you want them to get it once they get to the office first thing in the morning so it’s right at the top of their inbox. This feature enables you to compose an email tonight and schedule it for delivery tomorrow, so you make sure the idea doesn’t slip your mind.

There are tons of scenarios where Boomerang could be very useful. It can even remind you if you don’t receive a response from someone you need to speak with.

