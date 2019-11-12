How to send an invoice on eBay to remind your customers to pay you

Reuters To send an invoice on eBay, just go to your Seller’s Hub.

You can send an invoice on eBay to anyone who buys an item from you, as a reminder that they still owe payment.

You can also add a note to your invoice when you send it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More often than not, eBay sellers and buyers both enjoy a smooth sales process. Once a customer has won an eBay auction (or jumped on the higher “Buy It Now” price), they tend to quickly pay for the item, and most sellers ship it out just as fast.

Sometimes, though, getting paid for your eBay sale can be more involved. As the company doesn’t require automatic or immediate payment at the time of purchase, it’s on the buyer to take the step of actually issuing payment.

If a buyer doesn’t send their payment within two days after they secure the purchase, sending an eBay invoice is a gentle way to remind the person to pay up.

Here’s how to send an eBay invoice.

How to send an invoice on eBay



1. Go to eBay’s homepage log in, and then hover over the “My eBay” link at the top right and select “Selling” from the dropdown menu.

Steven John/Business Insider Select ‘Selling’ from the ‘My eBay’ tab.

2. Hover over the “Orders” link under “Seller Hub” and then select “Awaiting payment.”

Steven John/Business Insider Your Seller Hub should look like this. Click ‘Awaiting payment’ under the ‘Orders’ menu.

3. Click the words “Send Invoice” on the order in question.

4. On the next page, check that the shipping fee is correct, as well as the preferred shipping method, and add a note to the buyer if you wish, and then hit the “Send Invoice” button at the bottom of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider Adding a message to your invoice could help coax the buyer into making a payment quickly. Once the details here are set, click ‘Send Invoice.’

And now, you wait for a response – ideally with an attached payment.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.