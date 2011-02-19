HOW TO: Link Foursquare And GroupMe For Texting Nearby Friends

Group texting startup GroupMe launched a new feature today that lets you send texts to your nearby Foursquare friends.
It’s a simple process, just link GroupMe to your Foursquare account and the service automatically finds friends in the area. You can then select who you want to text and GroupMe will give you a custom number that will send your message to all the people you choose.
(You have to do it on a web browser, you can’t link it up in the app.)
We’ll walk you through the process of texting a group of your Foursquare friends using GroupMe. To get started, head to GroupMe’s new Foursquare page.
You'll see a list of friends who are close by to your latest check in. You can create a new group to text from this menu. Scroll through your friends and check who you would like to be in your new group.
You'll receive this confirmation when your group is created. You're given a custom number that will send a text message to all the people you added to the group.
You'll also receive a text message confirmation that your group has been created. The confirmation includes a few handy shortcuts you can use with GroupMe including adding new friends or deleting the group entirely.
