HOW TO: Link Foursquare And GroupMe For Texting Nearby Friends

Group texting startup GroupMe launched a new feature today that lets you send texts to your nearby Foursquare friends.



It’s a simple process, just link GroupMe to your Foursquare account and the service automatically finds friends in the area. You can then select who you want to text and GroupMe will give you a custom number that will send your message to all the people you choose.

(You have to do it on a web browser, you can’t link it up in the app.)

We’ll walk you through the process of texting a group of your Foursquare friends using GroupMe. To get started, head to GroupMe’s new Foursquare page.

